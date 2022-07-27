Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial, auto burglaries in the city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in two ongoing burglary investigations.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, Justin Foster, 21, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for commercial burglary and auto burglary.

The commercial burglary happened on Tuesday, July 19, in the 800 block of Emerald Lane, where Foster broke into the establishment and stole various construction items, including power tools and other items.

A week before, on Sunday, July 10, the auto burglary happened in the 400 block of North 39th Avenue.

If anyone has information on Foster’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.