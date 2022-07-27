Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man wanted for commercial, auto burglaries in the city

.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in two ongoing burglary investigations.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, Justin Foster, 21, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for commercial burglary and auto burglary.

The commercial burglary happened on Tuesday, July 19, in the 800 block of Emerald Lane, where Foster broke into the establishment and stole various construction items, including power tools and other items.

A week before, on Sunday, July 10, the auto burglary happened in the 400 block of North 39th Avenue.

If anyone has information on Foster’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

