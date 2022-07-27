Win Stuff
Downtown Hattiesburg gets colorful with July Art Market this Saturday

By Mackenzie Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a creative way to beat the heat this weekend? The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a July Art Market this Saturday, July 30.

The market will be at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, and admission is free to the public.

Visitors can walk through the center’s classrooms and studios to view and purchase artwork from local artists and merchants.

Community Arts Center Director Emily Gallaspy said there would be free art crafting, dance performances from U.S.A. DANCE and live music by Holley Rumbarger.

“We do a monthly art market here to help promote some of our local artists and stimulate our creative economy here in Hattiesburg,” said Gallaspy. “It’ll be about three dozen artists.”

Because of the heat, Gallaspy decided to have the July market in a different area of the arts center. She hopes this will bring in more visitors.

“It’ll be set up here in the front of the community arts center,” said Gallaspy. “We usually do it in the back warehouse, but it’s gotten a little too hot for the warehouse market, so we’re going to open up the classrooms and gallery spaces.”

The center hosts art markets on the last Saturday of every month.

The July Art Market will be held at the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Community Arts Center this Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on future art events, you can follow the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation page on social media.

