Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Covington Co. man sentenced to 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation

Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession...
Mark Hand was found guilty on July 26 for kidnapping and exploitation of a child - possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to a total of 70 years.(District Attorney Chris Hennis)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County man will serve 70 years for kidnapping and exploitation charges stemming from a November 2020 arrest.

On November 8, 2020, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a missing child. The parents told deputies they suspected their child had been kidnapped by 51-year-old Mark Hand.

Deputies investigated Hand’s property, about 15 miles away, and found the man at the back of the property with the child. They immediately arrested Hand on one count of kidnapping.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized and sent Hand’s computers and other electronic devices to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division. Files of child pornography found by the division resulted in additional charges of exploitation of a child - possession of child pornography.

A jury found Hand guilty of both kidnapping and exploitation of a child after a two-day trial on July 26.

Covington County Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Hand to 30 years for the kidnapping charge and 40 years for the exploitation charge. The sentences are to run consecutively.

District Attorney Chris Hennis said the investigation and expert testimony by the Cyber Crime Division was critical to the successful prosecution of the case.

“... this conviction, and justice for our child victim, would not have been possible without the assistance of the cyber crimes unit from Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office,” Hennis said. “The forensic investigation conducted by that unit, along with the expert testimony provided at the trial by the investigator, were crucial in securing a conviction in this case.”

However, Hennis said that the case was truly an example of multiple departments working together to achieve justice for a child and his family.

“Mark Hand will have to serve every day of his sentence,” Hennis said. “Today was a very good day.”

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Shannon Jones and Stephanie Breland Wood.

District Attorney Chris Hennis oversaw the prosecution of Mark Hand for kidnapping and...
District Attorney Chris Hennis oversaw the prosecution of Mark Hand for kidnapping and exploitation of a child. Assistant District Attorneys Shannon Jones and Stephanie Breland Wood tried the case in the Covington County Circuit Court.(District Attorney Chris Hennis)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy in Jones County Sunday with three accidents, including...
Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday

Latest News

The City of Hattiesburg is accepting bids for a drainage improvement project.
City of Hattiesburg working to improve drainage issues
A horse was found collapsed in Jones County barely alive earlier in July.
Horse continues fighting for life after being rescued; possible other neglected horses still missing
Keanaw Bradley is under arrest after running over her own son in a domestic altercation on...
Hattiesburg Police: Mother runs over her own child in domestic altercation
On Sunday, July 10, an elderly horse, estimated to be anywhere from 20 to 30 years old, was...
Horse continues fighting for life after being rescued; possible other neglected horses still missing
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says the city is accepting bids to help fix a draining issue...
City of Hattiesburg working to improve drainage issues