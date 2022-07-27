Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg working to improve drainage issues

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city is accepting bids to help fix a draining issue affecting people further down Crestmont.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is working to improve drainage issues across the city.

Earlier in the year, the city received a grant to build a park off Arlington Loop.

Now, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city is accepting bids to help fix a draining issue affecting people further down Crestmont.

It’s all part of the Midtown Green Drainage Improvements project.

Barker said the project is expected to cost anywhere from $200,000-300,000.

“Drainage is an issue throughout our city,” Barker said. “We’re a city that has a lot of development going on. We have infrastructure that’s nearing, it’s over 100 years old. We’re a very flat city, and so, it’s going to be a long-term fix for us in terms of drainage for us throughout the city.”

Barker added that the city plans to utilize part of its use tax to help fund the project if bids come in as expected.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

