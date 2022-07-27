Win Stuff
$50,000 bond set for Jones Co. motorcycle theft suspect

The suspect in a motorcycle theft on Harb Purvis Road made his initial court appearance today.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in a motorcycle theft on Harb Purvis Road made his initial court appearance today.

Danny Dial, 37, was on the run following an arrest warrant issued by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for grand larceny. He was eventually captured by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and transported back to Jones County.

Dial made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 27, at the Jones County Justice Court.

Judge Grant Hedgepeth set Dial’s bond at $50,000.

According to Jones County Investigator Wesley White, Dial stole the motorcycle and took it to Jasper County, where he repainted it. However, the owner of the bike recovered it over the weekend after receiving a tip on social media.

“The motorcycle actually was recovered by the owner,” said White. “But the place where the motorcycle was abandoned, the landowner had actually seen the victim’s Facebook post with a picture of the motorcycle, and the landowner contacted them by Facebook message directly.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

