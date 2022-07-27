Win Stuff
07/27 Ryan’s “Welcome Back” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good to be back after a few days off, looking forward to more heat and humidity.
07/27 Ryan's "Welcome Back" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Thank you for all the “welcome back” messages so far on social media, it’s good to be back after a few days at the beach. It was hot and humid, and I made friends with a jellyfish, but overall a great time. Actually, you guys likely had about the same weather in the Pine Belt...though likely without the jellyfish. In fact, we’re going to see several extremely similar days ahead. That means more heat and humidity, though not as dangerously high as we’ve seen recently with Heat Advisories and nearby Excessive Heat Warnings. We’ll stay just under that threshold for most of the next 10 days, and it looks like we’ll be slightly over once or twice depending on afternoon thunderstorm activity. So remember to practice your heat safety, but it will take some long-term exposure to run into any real problems. The biggest issue today will be the sun itself as the UV index is expected at “extreme” levels for the next few days.

Overall, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun, and be on the look out for any “overachieving” afternoon storms by the end of the week.

