YMCA offers afterschool options for working Pine Belt parents

Registration is open for the 2022-2023 YMCA After-School Program.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration is open for the 2022-2023 YMCA After-School Program.

Claire Ratliff, director of director of school-age child care, said the Hattiesburg facility has received a total makeover that both staff and students love.

“We’ve got new flooring in most of our rooms, painted all of our childcare areas,” said Ratliff. “We’ve got new ceilings everywhere, redecorated. Everything just looks brand new, fresh and really geared toward having the kids in these areas.”

The YMCA used part of the $1.2 million Child Care Strong Grant to fund the renovations. Both the Hattiesburg and Petal locations received the grants back in May.

The YMCA of Southeast Mississippi offers after-school care to Forrest and Lamar County School Districts and Hattiesburg Public Schools.

“We serve a meal-style snack as they’re getting here,” said Ratliff. “And then, they move on to their activity areas, which are either here on our new playground, inside our classroom areas or in the gym. And, they rotate through two or three activities.”

Ratliff said the YMCA prides itself in giving youth a caring, nurturing place to continue their wellness journey.

She also said they accept MDHS childcare certificates.

“Parents have to apply through the (Mississippi) Department of Human Services, but they can (use) their certificates here, and there are lots of other facilities that take those through the state of Mississippi,” said Ratliff.

The YMCA also offers camps during the fall, Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks.

For more information about registration and fees, visit ymcasems.org.

