Words exchanged after pastor pushes for ban on books covering gender identity

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Developing in Harrison County, a South Mississippi pastor pushing to ban some books at county libraries.

The debate turned into a full on argument in front of one library Monday.

A war of words erupted outside the West Biloxi Library minutes after pastor Blair Bradley addressed the Harrison County Library Systems Board of Trustees.

The pastor made it clear that he wants books for children dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity off the shelves.

“We’re asking as kindly as we know how that the library will be reasonable and not target children with the transgendered lifestyle,” Bradley said.

Moments after delivering that statement, the pastor was forced to defend his stance.

“What we do with men that go with little girls, we put them in jail and we don’t buy the argument they just had a different kind of love. What does that have to do with the LGBTQ community? Excuse me, excuse me. What does men going with little girls have to do with LGBTQ display in the library, sir?” said Lea Campbell with the Mississippi Rising Coalition.

The passionate discussion took place for nearly an hour with neither side giving ground.

“I don’t find it reasonable to not display literature based off of someone else’s perception of what it could be conveying,” said patrol Dara Sierra.

“Children are off limits. They need to be children. They need to run and play. They need to run and play and grow up and be happy and be mature before they make such serious decisions,” Bradley said.

The Harrison County Library Systems Board of Trustees did not ban any books during the meeting, but it’s clear this argument won’t be settled any time soon.

“Tell me where these people are wrong. In the eyes of God, tell me some kind of scripture in your book and tell me where these folks are wrong,” said patrol Quentin Sierra.

“Leviticus 18,” Bradley responded.

“Leviticus 18 is disgusting,” Sierra said. “I don’t think anybody believes that they should be having sex with their grandmothers or their mothers or their mother in-laws. I know Leviticus Chapter 18.

“Well then, quote it,” Bradley said.

