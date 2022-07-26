What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two days of tax-free shopping. This year, the holiday falls on July 29-30.

Saving 7% off large purchases of clothing, shoes, and school supplies can be helpful, but there are some rules to follow. Here’s a look at what you should know before hitting the stores.

It’s not really a weekend. Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is often called a “tax-free weekend,” but the fact is it starts Friday morning and ends Saturday night. So don’t make plans for Sunday shopping if you want the tax break.

Those Nike Dunks may not be tax-free. Yes, in general most sneakers are on the list of eligible items. But they have to be under $100 to qualify for the tax break. Find a $110 pair of shoes on sale for $99.99, and you’re good to go! The price of an individual item determines if you save on sales tax, not your total bill.

Not everything on your child’s school supply list is tax-free. The Mississippi Department of Revenue specifically outlines what items are eligible for tax-free status. Most clothing and basic school supplies are on the list. But there’s always something every teacher asks for that politicians didn’t think to include, like paper towels, Clorox wipes, and Ziploc bags. See the full list here: https://bit.ly/3cKE0Za

Need religious clothing, bowling shirts, or leg warmers? All those will be tax-free. Yeah, there are some very specific items on the state’s list of eligible and non-eligible items. And it’s important to remember when looking over the list that it includes both “eligible and non-eligible items.” Look for the (N) and (E) to differentiate what’s tax-free and what isn’t. For example, bow ties (E) are eligible, but hair bows (N) are not. Baseball/football jerseys (E) are eligible, but baseball/football pants (N) are not. Trust me, you just need to look at the list.

It’s not the only tax-free holiday in Mississippi. The state will hold another sales tax holiday at the end of August that lasts three days, has no price limit, and covers a bunch of different stuff. The Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend starts Friday, August 26 and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 28, 2022. That’s the time to get a tax break on items like firearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies. Learn more about Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday here: https://bit.ly/3vjoppL

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.