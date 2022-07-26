Wayne County High School to host back-to-school meet and greet July 28

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School will host a meet and greet on Thursday, July 28.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and consist of 30-minute sessions for each grade, starting with the incoming freshman and ending at 8:00 p.m. with the upcoming senior class.

WCHS Principal Bubba Hathorn said the event would cover everything students need to know on the first day of school.

“It’s just going to be an information meeting,” said Hathorn. “We’re going to have bell schedules. We’re going to have sheets for dress code. We’re going to make them aware of state testing that your child will be participating in that particular year. Any information they would like to know pertaining to their child, we’re going to make it available that night.

“The only thing we’re not going to give out is schedules, and like I said, the schedules will be given out the first day of school on August 3.”

Hathorn said he encourages parents to attend the meeting with their students and to register their students before the first day of school if they haven’t already.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.