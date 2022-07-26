Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Petal graduate begins tenure as principal of Petal High School

It was an exciting day for a new Petal High School faculty member as the district welcomed students back to campus on Monday, July 25.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an exciting day for a new Petal High School faculty member as the district welcomed students back to campus on Monday, July 25.

Tyler Watkins, a 2006 Petal High School graduate, is now the new principal at his alma mater.

As kids walked back through the high school doors, Watkins said his goal for the year is to make it the best learning environment for both students and teachers.

“I want this place to be somewhere the kids want to be, where the teachers want to be, so we can teach them and help them become better adults,” Watkins said. “It’s really the first time this has felt normal. Our hallways are full. Our teachers have a new sense of energy about them because we are getting excited about this new balanced schedule, and it just seems a lot more normal. And, our students and faculty are both happy about that.”

Previously the principal at Petal Middle School, district officials announced Watkins’ new position over the summer break.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi

Latest News

A Soso teenager is currently recovering in the hospital after a tree fell on top of him. The...
WATCH: Jones Co. teen trapped under fallen tree
Shad White talks to Ellisville Rotary Club
MS State Auditor speaks to Ellisville Rotary Club
Claire Ratliff, director of school-age child care at the YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, said...
YMCA offers afterschool options for working Pine Belt parents
Petal High school senior parade
Seniors parade into their last first day at Petal High School