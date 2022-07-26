Petal graduate begins tenure as principal of Petal High School

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an exciting day for a new Petal High School faculty member as the district welcomed students back to campus on Monday, July 25.

Tyler Watkins, a 2006 Petal High School graduate, is now the new principal at his alma mater.

As kids walked back through the high school doors, Watkins said his goal for the year is to make it the best learning environment for both students and teachers.

“I want this place to be somewhere the kids want to be, where the teachers want to be, so we can teach them and help them become better adults,” Watkins said. “It’s really the first time this has felt normal. Our hallways are full. Our teachers have a new sense of energy about them because we are getting excited about this new balanced schedule, and it just seems a lot more normal. And, our students and faculty are both happy about that.”

Previously the principal at Petal Middle School, district officials announced Watkins’ new position over the summer break.

