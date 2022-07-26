Win Stuff
Perry Co. School District welcomes new leadership for new year

A new school year is dawning in Perry County, and with it comes new leadership with Superintendent Titus Hines.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new school year is dawning in Perry County, and with it comes new leadership with Superintendent Titus Hines.

Hines is a former principal of Perry Central High School, and he returns to the Pine Belt after serving as the superintendent of Lawrence County.

“My emotions are a little bit all over the place,” said Hines. “I am excited about being back in Perry County. I consider Perry County my home. I spent a good number of years as a golden level administrator here in this district. I have family roots in this district. So, I am just thrilled to be back here in Perry County, first of all, but even more so to be the leader of this district.”

Along with Hines comes the new Perry Central High School principal, Joshua Yeager, who followed Hines from Lawrence County.

Yeager said he strives to rewrite the narrative of education in Perry County and help elevate the school to new levels.

“It is my job as a school leader to ensure that I create an environment where our students and our teachers can be successful and can grow,” said Yeager. “If we expect our students to research as investigators, then I have got to create the opportunity for them to do so.”

He added that he believes his passion and attitude toward education can give the district a complete 180.

“Every day, every morning, every day, every afternoon, every email, every conversation, my final words are always, ‘Remember we are the best, better than the rest. We are the mighty, mighty Bulldogs,’” said Yeager. “Once teachers and students believe and hear that over and over, they begin to foster that positive change that I’m excited to see the school year.”

The Perry County School District is set to welcome back students on August 4.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

