MS State Auditor speaks to Ellisville Rotary Club

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Auditor, Shad White, spoke to the Ellisville Rotary Club in Laurel on Monday, July 25. He discussed what his office has accomplished over the past four years.

White said he’d been ruthlessly fighting for transparency and accountability in how taxpayer money is spent.

“We’ve really had a good year of results if you look back,” said White. “We’ve successfully investigated what is now the largest public fraud case in the state’s history.”

He is referring to the welfare fraud case involving several well-known Mississippians, including the former State Department of Human Services Director.

White said the state also saw another move in the right direction - holding companies accountable. In 2021, the auditor’s office reached a settlement with Centene for overcharging Mississippi’s Medicaid program.

“Last year, we saw the largest civil settlement ever resulting for a state auditor investigation in the history of the state, $55 million collectively,” said White. “When you add up the prison time that all of our defendants that we’ve investigated have been sentenced to, it’s about 300 years of prison time.”

White also said he has unfortunately noticed a pattern of abusing grant money in Mississippi.

“A couple months ago, we saw the guilty plea of a woman we investigated, and she was pleading guilty to defrauding the taxpayers by taking grant money that was intended to pay for meals for needy school children and embezzling that money, taking it for herself,” said White.

He clarified that his office could not investigate nonprofits directly, but they could audit how grant money is spent. These audits typically come from whistleblower tips, so White said his office works hard to protect the people calling out wrong-doing.

He said that he believes the success of his office has resulted in better public opinion and public awareness.

“I had someone tell me last week that they were in a meeting with a purchasing office of a big state agency, and someone in the meeting said, ‘We better not get too close to that line because the state auditor’s office will come in here, and they will find us,’” said White.

To report fraud or misuse of state funds, visit the State Auditors website and click “report fraud.”

