More pop-up showers are possible for your Wednesday

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms firing up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be hot and humid as highs top out into the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Rain chances go up for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as a weak system moves over the area. That will cause hit-or-miss t-storms to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

