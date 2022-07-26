Marion Co. schools conduct active shooter drill ahead of students’ return

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Tragic school shootings continue to become the norm, but a collaboration between Pine Belt leaders aims to keep these tragedies from happening here at home.

The Marion County School District partnered with the county sheriff’s department and local first responders to conduct an active shooter drill at the West Marion High School and elementary campuses on July 26.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day said he is grateful for the relationship between school officials and the community and that he wants to ensure the safety of each and every student.

“While we focus on academics, arts and athletics, safety is our top priority,” said Day. “Many of those events are tragic, and we want to make sure, as best we can, that all of our campuses are safe as possible.”

Sheriff Berkley Hall said a strong alliance between first responders makes a big difference.

“We’re all just trying to come together, so we know what each other will do if we are ever faced with this situation,” said Hall. “We’re trying to get the teachers on board, along with other faculty, to know exactly what to do and what to expect if this does happen.”

Officials said that drills would be conducted for all Marion County campuses within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.