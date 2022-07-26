Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Marion Co. schools conduct active shooter drill ahead of students’ return

In 2022 alone, there have been a total of 27 school shootings across the United States.
Tragic school shootings continue to become the norm, but a collaboration between Pine Belt leaders aims to keep these tragedies from happening here at home.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Tragic school shootings continue to become the norm, but a collaboration between Pine Belt leaders aims to keep these tragedies from happening here at home.

The Marion County School District partnered with the county sheriff’s department and local first responders to conduct an active shooter drill at the West Marion High School and elementary campuses on July 26.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day said he is grateful for the relationship between school officials and the community and that he wants to ensure the safety of each and every student.

“While we focus on academics, arts and athletics, safety is our top priority,” said Day. “Many of those events are tragic, and we want to make sure, as best we can, that all of our campuses are safe as possible.”

Sheriff Berkley Hall said a strong alliance between first responders makes a big difference.

“We’re all just trying to come together, so we know what each other will do if we are ever faced with this situation,” said Hall. “We’re trying to get the teachers on board, along with other faculty, to know exactly what to do and what to expect if this does happen.”

Officials said that drills would be conducted for all Marion County campuses within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy in Jones County Sunday with three accidents, including...
Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday

Latest News

WCHS Meet and Greet event for upcoming school year
Wayne County High School to host back-to-school meet and greet July 28
About three dozen volunteers from northeast Alabama are in Hattiesburg, rebuilding a home that...
Alabama church volunteers rebuilding Hattiesburg home destroyed in 2017 tornado
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/26
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/26
Beliveau named Hattiesburg ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Beliveau named Hattiesburg ‘Firefighter of the Year’