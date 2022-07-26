Loved ones mourn loss of postal worker killed in high-speed chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time tonight, we are hearing from the family of the postal worker killed during a high-speed chase last week.

In an exclusive interview, I spoke with Brad Pennington’s loved ones about his life, legacy, and how they are working to make sure his only son will never forget his dad.

Family members of Brad Pennington say they are devastated and in disbelief after the postal worker was killed on the job during a high-speed chase. A job they say he loved.

“We were talking about his route,” Angela Sills, Pennington’s aunt, said. “He knew many of those people personally.”

“I think it was 2015 when he was delivering mail [and] he saw smoke coming from a house and averted a large catastrophe there and was given a postal hero award,” said Belinda Sollie, Pennington’s aunt.

Then on Thursday, the unthinkable happened.

Pearl Police were attempting to pull over 20-year-old Brandon Andrews for speeding on Interstate 20. However, he allegedly failed to pull over, leading to a high-speed chase.

The chase crossed over into a neighborhood in Jackson where Pennington was delivering mail.

Police say Andrews crashed his car into Pennington’s mail truck. The 32-year-old postal worker later died at a hospital.

“It just shouldn’t of happened,” Sills said. “It shouldn’t of happened. If we can all wind the clock back, you know, but we can’t. We just have to, from this point, try to pick up the pieces.”

Pennington leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Jordan, and their only son Westin.

“I’m heartbroken for Jordan,” Sollie expressed. “She’s struggling to put one foot in front of the other.”

Sollie says Westin is a beautiful three-year-old child and adored his daddy.

“He’s been told that daddy had to go live with Jesus because he got hurt really bad, and he accepts it,” Sollie said. “But then he wakes up the next morning, and his first question is ‘has daddy gotten home yet?’ So, he doesn’t understand, and that is probably the most heartbreaking thing about the whole ordeal.”

A GoFundMe has been created to establish an education fund for little Westin. The family says Pennington was the main provider in the home, working two jobs.

“No amount of money ever could ever replace Brad, but we’ve had so many people to reach out and wanting to know what they can do,” said Sollie. “We just thought that anyone who would like to help out could have a small piece in helping her prepare for his future.”

For more on the GoFundMe for 3-year-old Westin, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.