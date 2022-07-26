Win Stuff
Laurel police are cracking down on school zone speed limits

With school back in session, the speed limits are too!
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel students are back in school, which means the school zone speed limits must be followed.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said that if they catch drivers doing more than 20 mph in a school zone, there will be consequences.

“Well, the school zone speeding tickets - and we will be writing them - are a lot more expensive than a regular speeding ticket,” Cox said. “It costs extra, but it’s not even the money. It’s the chance that you might run over or injure a child. The money should be secondary.”

Drivers must observe the school zone speed limits from 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

