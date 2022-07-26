Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff issues warrant in motorcycle theft investigation

Danny Wade Dial, 37, is wanted in connection to a July 22 theft of a motorcycle.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danny Wade Dial, 37, in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Harb Purvis Road on July 22.

Dial’s last known address is in Vossburg, MS.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the motorcycle received a tip that the stolen bike was in Jasper County, and he was able to successfully recover the bike, which had been repainted.

A motorcycle stolen from a Jones County resident was reportedly repainted before the owner...
Anyone with information on Dial’s location should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

