Jones Co. Sheriff issues warrant in motorcycle theft investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danny Wade Dial, 37, in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Harb Purvis Road on July 22.

Dial’s last known address is in Vossburg, MS.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the motorcycle received a tip that the stolen bike was in Jasper County, and he was able to successfully recover the bike, which had been repainted.

A motorcycle stolen from a Jones County resident was reportedly repainted before the owner could recover it. A warrant is out for Danny Wade Dial in connection to the crime. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Anyone with information on Dial’s location should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

