Jones Co. Sheriff issues warrant in motorcycle theft investigation
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danny Wade Dial, 37, in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Harb Purvis Road on July 22.
Dial’s last known address is in Vossburg, MS.
According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the motorcycle received a tip that the stolen bike was in Jasper County, and he was able to successfully recover the bike, which had been repainted.
Anyone with information on Dial’s location should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
