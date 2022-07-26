Win Stuff
Jasper Co. fire departments respond to structure fire, no injuries

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Jasper County fire departments worked together to successfully save a residential structure and prevent injuries on Monday, July 25.

The Bay Springs and Moss fire departments responded to a residential structure fire on County Road 155 as mutual aid for Stringer Fire Department.

Firefighters said heavy smoke was billowing out of the house as the first responders arrived at the scene.

According to the Bay Springs FD, firefighters from the Stringer unit were able to quickly enter the building and determine the source of the fire was in the kitchen. Firefighters worked to quickly douse the flames.

Most of the damage was localized to the kitchen, and no injuries were reported.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

