HPD fall academy applications open, deadline to apply is Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Applications for the Hattiesburg Police Department’s fall academy are open, and the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a Hattiesburg Police Officer? You still have a few days to find out.

“You have a lot of agencies, they may take the professional policing style of doing things, but the professional policing way of doing things is basically policy over people,” said Capt. Allen Murray, HPD Community Relations & Crime Prevention. “Hook-and-book, enforcement, enforcement, enforcement... and we really can’t arrest problems away.”

Murray said “we can’t arrest problems away” is an apt way to describe what it means to police the “Hattiesburg Way.”

“We try to understand people, understand their situation,” Murray said. “And if it’s something that we don’t have to take them to jail for but we can educate them on or help them make better decisions later on, that’s what we need to try to do.”

He added that taking a holistic approach to the job requires a particular type of person.

“People that are actually, you know, dedicated and actually want to be police officers, and they want to do it for the right reason and not the wrong reason,” said Ebony Jordan, HPD patrolman.

That’s exactly why Jordan said she puts on the badge each and every day.

“I do it because I love people,” Jordan said. “Like, I like to help people. Of course, there are some people that you can’t help, but nine times out of 10, there are those people that you can help. So, I do it basically just to help people because I want to see people do good and be good.”

She said the relationships she’s built are some of the greatest rewards of being a Hattiesburg police officer.

“I love it when I ride through the neighborhoods, or if I, you know, go to the store, and they say, ‘Hey, she’s in my school. I see her at my school,’” Jordan said. “So, those are like the heartwarming moments mainly because, you know, you see these kids at school, and, you know, you’re in uniform, but they also recognize you outside of uniform, and they show you the same respect.”

HPD is accepting applications through Friday. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma.

Applications may be submitted online or to the City of Hattiesburg’s Human Resources department.

