Hattiesburg police seek suspect in commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Antwoyn Turner, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to a burglary at the Red Roof Inn (Highway 49) on July 22.

Police identified Turner from public tips generated from security footage taken from the scene.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Turner or the burglary should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

