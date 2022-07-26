Forrest Co. School District welcomes back students

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As Forrest County buses picked up students for the first day of school this morning, one faculty member said she could feel the children’s excitement.

“I actually ride a bus in the morning as well,” said Forrest County school faculty member Holly Mire. “So to see their faces get on, they were kind of quiet, but as soon as they saw a friend or two, or as we were approaching the school, they got excited. Anywhere from the kindergarteners that we had on there to the high schoolers, they were glad to be back.”

With it being the second year of the modified school calendar for the district, Mire said the new schedule brings many benefits for both students and teachers.

“I think it helps teachers to plan a little bit better,” Mire said. “They can also look back at their lessons and look at the test scores and things of that nature and see maybe what they need to work on a little bit more or grab those kids that were maybe in the bottom percentile and help them a little bit more one-on-one during that time.”

North Forrest High School Principal Jennifer Riels said that as the school year begins, she has goals for students and teachers to accomplish.

“Our goal here is to make sure our children are productive outside of here once they walk out of here in 12th grade, productive citizens,” Riels said. “Whether that’s in college, whether that’s in the career field. Whatever works for that child, but to make sure they have the tools and the skills they need to be productive.”

Riels said anyone with questions about the start of the year or a student’s schedule could call the school’s office.

