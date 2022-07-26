Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new summer event with the Hattiesburg Police Department wraps up for the season this week.

The HPD’s third and final “Popsicles in the Park” event is happening Thursday, July 28. It’ll be in the courtyard area of Robertson Place, located at 201 Katie Avenue, from 4-6 p.m.

Capt. Allen Murray, with the HPD community relations and crime prevention, said that events like these allow the community and the police to get to know each other.

“We have ‘Night Out on Crime’ every single year, and that’s when we’re supposed to get the individuals, the citizens, to come out and meet the police officers,” said Murray. “Well, during the summer time, (Popsicles in the Park) gave us more opportunities to have our citizens and our children come out, interact with police officers. And not just to share information but also to have a positive interaction. Getting to have the chance to see us as people instead of just officers in uniform enforcing the law.”

Popsicles in the Park will feature kickball, an obstacle course and other interactive officer experiences. It is free and open to the public.

