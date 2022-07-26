COVID-19 vaccines now available for young kids at Hattiesburg Clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years on June 20, 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines for these ages vary in dosage interval and number of shots.

For example, the Pfizer vaccine for infants and preschoolers consists of three doses. The first and second doses are separated by three to eight weeks, and the second and third doses are separated by at least eight weeks.

The Moderna children’s vaccine, however, consists of two doses separated by four to eight weeks.

“The dosage level is also different,” said Anita Henderson, MD, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic and president of the Mississippi Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. “The Pfizer vaccine is one-tenth of the adult dose, and the Moderna vaccine is one-fourth of the adult dose.

“Both mRNA vaccines have been proven safe and effective. The side effects are similar to those seen in adults, including soreness or redness near the injection site, fever, fatigue and enlarged lymph nodes. However, the side effects are reportedly mild and far less frequent than with adults.”

Hattiesburg Clinic is currently offering the children’s dosage vaccines at the following locations:

Children’s Clinic (601) 261-3500 Vaccines Available Moderna (ages 6 months-5 years) Pfizer (ages 5-18)

The Pediatric Clinic (601) 579-3000 Vaccines Available Moderna (ages 6 months-5 years) Pfizer (ages 5-11)

HealthWorks Immunization Clinic (601) 261-1620 Vaccines Available Moderna (ages 6 years and older) Pfizer (ages 5 years and older)



Call the listed numbers to make an appointment at any of the three locations. Appointments are available regardless of whether or not the child is currently a Hattiesburg Clinic patient.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months and older, contact your pediatrician or visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.