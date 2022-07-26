Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines now available for young kids at Hattiesburg Clinic

Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years on June 20, 2022. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines for these ages vary in dosage interval and number of shots.

For example, the Pfizer vaccine for infants and preschoolers consists of three doses. The first and second doses are separated by three to eight weeks, and the second and third doses are separated by at least eight weeks.

The Moderna children’s vaccine, however, consists of two doses separated by four to eight weeks.

“The dosage level is also different,” said Anita Henderson, MD, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic and president of the Mississippi Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. “The Pfizer vaccine is one-tenth of the adult dose, and the Moderna vaccine is one-fourth of the adult dose.

“Both mRNA vaccines have been proven safe and effective. The side effects are similar to those seen in adults, including soreness or redness near the injection site, fever, fatigue and enlarged lymph nodes. However, the side effects are reportedly mild and far less frequent than with adults.”

Hattiesburg Clinic is currently offering the children’s dosage vaccines at the following locations:

  • Children’s Clinic
    • (601) 261-3500
    • Vaccines Available
      • Moderna (ages 6 months-5 years)
      • Pfizer (ages 5-18)
  • The Pediatric Clinic
    • (601) 579-3000
    • Vaccines Available
      • Moderna (ages 6 months-5 years)
      • Pfizer (ages 5-11)
  • HealthWorks Immunization Clinic
    • (601) 261-1620
    • Vaccines Available
      • Moderna (ages 6 years and older)
      • Pfizer (ages 5 years and older)

Call the listed numbers to make an appointment at any of the three locations. Appointments are available regardless of whether or not the child is currently a Hattiesburg Clinic patient.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months and older, contact your pediatrician or visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi

Latest News

First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
The Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Disc Golf 101 clinic at Thames...
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Disc Golf 101′ clinic at new Thames Elementary course
Volunteers from New Oregon United Methodist Church will help rebuild this home on Wisteria Drive.
Alabama volunteers to help rebuild storm-damaged Hattiesburg home
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters