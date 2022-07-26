CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 teens jump officers at subway station

NEW YORK (WCBS) – Two teenage boys in New York are facing charges of assaulting an officer after a violent incident at a subway station.

Cell phone video caught part of the incident, showing the fight between two New York Police Department officers and two 16-year-olds.

At one point in the video, the boy punches an officer before wrestling him to the ground and putting him in a chokehold.

Eventually, with the help of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) worker, the cops were able to put the two teens in handcuffs.

The fight occurred around 6 p.m. on July 23 at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. The Staten Island Borough president released the video.

Police said the altercation started when officers saw the two teenagers jump the turnstile and were told to leave the station. One of the teens began arguing with the officers, so they tried to put him into custody, which is where the events in the video pick up.

MTA Chairman Janno Liber asked the NYPD to crack down on fare beaters because the problem has tripled in recent years.

“I was outraged. Here’s a cop who is doing what we asked of the NYPD to try to deter and cut down on fare evasion,” he said. “We want people to feel comfortable and safe. When they see people smoking or open drug use or fare evasion, people get worried that person might do something else.”

NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said there had been an increase in assaults on MTA employees and police.

“We have seen an over 55% increase in assaults on police officers this year,” he said. “The majority of these assaults began as officers were engaging persons who had committed fare evasion and or other quality of life violations.”

The two teens were arrested for assaulting the officer and may face additional charges. They were arraigned in family court and released without bail until their next appearance.

One of the teens has two prior arrests this year for robbery and for possession of a loaded gun.

In a statement, the police union president said in part, “Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”

One of the officers received treatment for swelling. Both were expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.