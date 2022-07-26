Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. 84 involving a pedestrian at 6 a.m.

According to MHP, a vehicle collided with Tucker, who was walking east on U.S. 84, and left the scene of the collision.

Tucker received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

