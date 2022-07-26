Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified

Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.
Herold Tucker celebrating his birthday.(Photo submitted by Teresa Little.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. 84 involving a pedestrian at 6 a.m.

According to MHP, a vehicle collided with Tucker, who was walking east on U.S. 84, and left the scene of the collision.

Tucker received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy in Jones County Sunday with three accidents, including...
Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday
If anyone has information on Keion Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
Missing Hub City man found safe

Latest News

Danny Dial, 37, of Vossburg, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility,...
Wanted Vossburg man arrested for stealing motorcycle out of Jones Co.
HPD's third and final 'Popsicles in the Park' set for Thursday.
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
A new school year is dawning in Perry County, and with it comes new leadership with...
Perry Co. School District welcomes new leadership for new year
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28