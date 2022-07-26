Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Beliveau named Hattiesburg ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Engineer Justin Beliveau (center) received an award and certificate during a brief ceremony at...
Engineer Justin Beliveau (center) received an award and certificate during a brief ceremony at HFD’s Chief Wayne Lee No. 1 Fire Station Tuesday afternoon.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 14-year veteran of the Hattiesburg Fire Department has been named “Firefighter of the Year.”

Engineer Justin Beliveau received an award and certificate during a brief ceremony at HFD’s Chief Wayne Lee No. 1 Fire Station Tuesday afternoon.

Beliveau has been in the fire service since 2005 and joined the Hattiesburg Fire Department in 2008.

Both his father and grandfather were also firefighters.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy in Jones County Sunday with three accidents, including...
Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday
If anyone has information on Keion Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
Missing Hub City man found safe

Latest News

Staff members from R3SM say other groups of volunteers will complete the home in the coming...
Alabama church volunteers rebuilding Hattiesburg home destroyed in tornado
HPD's third and final 'Popsicles in the Park' set for Thursday.
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
A new school year is dawning in Perry County, and with it comes new leadership with...
Perry Co. School District welcomes new leadership for new year
The Hattiesburg Police Department is accepting applications for its fall academy through Friday.
HPD fall academy applications open, deadline to apply is Friday