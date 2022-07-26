Beliveau named Hattiesburg ‘Firefighter of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 14-year veteran of the Hattiesburg Fire Department has been named “Firefighter of the Year.”

Engineer Justin Beliveau received an award and certificate during a brief ceremony at HFD’s Chief Wayne Lee No. 1 Fire Station Tuesday afternoon.

Beliveau has been in the fire service since 2005 and joined the Hattiesburg Fire Department in 2008.

Both his father and grandfather were also firefighters.

