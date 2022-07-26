Alabama church volunteers rebuilding Hattiesburg home destroyed in tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About three dozen volunteers from northeast Alabama are in Hattiesburg, rebuilding a home that was destroyed in a tornado five years ago.

Most are from New Oregon United Methodist Church in Fort Payne.

They have partnered with Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) to rebuild a home on Wisteria Drive that sustained heavy damage in the January 21, 2017 tornado.

The volunteers began framing the home on Monday. Foundation work was completed over the weekend.

The volunteers will be in town until the end of the week.

Staff members from R3SM say other groups of volunteers will complete the home in the coming months.

This is the 29th and final home rebuild for R3SM from the 2017 tornado.

