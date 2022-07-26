Win Stuff
40% chance of showers, T-storms on Tuesday afternoon, early evening

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/26/2022
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone!

It is going to be another hot and humid day in the Pine Belt with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s.

For Wednesday, you can expect a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

As we head into Thursday, look for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Friday and Saturday, look for a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

Sunday looks a little drier but there still is a 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

