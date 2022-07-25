Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Early Sunday afternoon was a busy time for the Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments.

The continuing construction on Interstate 59 had traffic slowed and two vehicle collisions occurred in that area Sunday.

The first incident was minor and occurred near the 78-mile marker near the Sanford Road entrance ramp.

Then, while fire crews were assisting motorists there, a second collision occurred involving three vehicles at the 76-mile marker near the entrance ramp of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Three persons in one vehicle (including one pediatric patient) were transported by Emserv Ambulance Service to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicles in both incidents sustained minor to moderate damage.

Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the collisions.

A final incident occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Powers, Glade and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to accident on U.S. 84 east near Lawnhaven Church Road in the eastbound lanes.

A motorist in a Chevrolet Suburban was pulling a horse trailer with three horses inside when it appeared that the trailer disconnected from the vehicle while it was eastbound on 84. No other vehicles were involved.

The trailer overturned and one horse was trapped inside. Crews assisted with removal of the horse and with traffic control. One lane of the highway was temporarily closed so that emergency personnel could work.

Amazingly, the horses appeared to sustain only minor injuries. No humans sustained injuries in the incident and the Suburban sustained no apparent damage. Jones County Sheriff’s Department and MHP responded.

