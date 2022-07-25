Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck rollover blocks traffic on U.S. 49

This story will be updated when more information is provided.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A log truck rolled over on U.S. Highway 49 at Mississippi Highway 42 West Monday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area due to low visibility.

MDOT said all southbound lanes of traffic are being affected. The northbound left lane is also blocked at this time, and drivers should prepare to stop.

MDOT expects the traffic alert to be cleared around noon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to the scene.

