Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson

By Anthony Warren and Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect accused of shooting at one person and aiming a gun at a Jackson Police officer is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the review of the incident that occurred Monday afternoon at Livingston Road and Collier Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

The officer arrived on the scene and noticed the suspect firing shots at a woman inside of a vehicle, Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said.

The officer instructed the suspect to drop the weapon. Instead, he turned the weapon on the officer, and the officer fired, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, who has yet to be named, died on the scene.

The condition of the victim was unknown.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Log truck rollover blocked traffic on U.S. 49
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy in Jones County Sunday with three accidents, including...
Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday
If anyone has information on Keion Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
Missing Hub City man found safe

Latest News

HPD's third and final 'Popsicles in the Park' set for Thursday.
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
A new school year is dawning in Perry County, and with it comes new leadership with...
Perry Co. School District welcomes new leadership for new year
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
Final ‘Popsicles in the Park’ set for Thursday, July 28
The Hattiesburg Police Department is accepting applications for its fall academy through Friday.
HPD fall academy applications open, deadline to apply is Friday
Three Jasper County fire departments worked together to successfully save a residential...
Jasper Co. fire departments respond to structure fire, no injuries