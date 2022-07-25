Seniors parade into their last first day at Petal High School

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School seniors took a drive down memory lane on Monday, July 25, as school police escorted them on a campus parade for their last first day of school.

Senior and Student Body President Jayla Brunson said she has been looking forward to the senior parade since her freshman year.

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to start the year off, a better way to get everyone excited,” Brunson said. “Even when I was coming up, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I will be there soon.’ So, this is just the most amazing opportunity we have to start off the year.”

Brunson also said she has goals she would like to accomplish during her last year at Petal High school.

“I can’t wait to see the impact (of my early years), cause as a freshman, you get involved in things,” Brunson said. “So now, I’m starting to see those things, and my seeds be harvested, and I can’t wait to see how my influence impacts the school. I think my goal right now is to break the glass ceiling that anybody feels that they have, and that can be in any aspect.”

While waking up for her last first day of high school, Brunson said she had to hold back some tears.

“This is so amazing just for everyone to come out and see all the seniors and us to see our chalk here from last night,” Brunson said. “It just makes me feel so excited to be a senior. I almost cried like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really here.’”

The Petal School district will welcome back all students Tuesday morning.

