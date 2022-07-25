Win Stuff
Purvis Youth Sports opens fall ball registration

Fall ball is coming back to Purvis.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Youth Sports has begun taking applications for fall baseball and softball.

Applications can be submitted online at the Purvis Youth Sports website or in person on the following dates:

• Tuesday, July 26: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 23: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 27: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

“I think post COVID, everyone is getting back into their routine, so we wanted to open up that opportunity again this year,” said Katie Martin, PYS booster club public information officer.

“We are really encouraging anyone who wants to try fall baseball or softball to please register.”

Registration for the season is $50.

Martin says that if you are financially unable to pay for the registration that the organization is willing to work with the family to get the application fees covered.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 27. Games will begin on Sept. 19.

