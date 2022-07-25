Police in Hattiesburg search for missing man; last spoke with family on July 16

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who has been reported missing in the area.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 35-year-old Keion Rowes, of Hattiesburg, last spoke with family members on Saturday, July 16, and has not been at his home on Golf Course Road.

HPD says there was no last known clothing description or last known location given.

If anyone has information on Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

