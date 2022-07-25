Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Police in Hattiesburg search for missing man; last spoke with family on July 16

If anyone has information on Keion Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
If anyone has information on Keion Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who has been reported missing in the area.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 35-year-old Keion Rowes, of Hattiesburg, last spoke with family members on Saturday, July 16, and has not been at his home on Golf Course Road.

HPD says there was no last known clothing description or last known location given.

If anyone has information on Rowes’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the...
Young Biloxi actress lands role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck rollover blocks traffic on U.S. 49
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck rollover blocks traffic on U.S. 49
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
Police chief in Mississippi fired after recorded racist remarks
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/25/2022
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/25/2022