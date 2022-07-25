Petal High School seniors decorate school

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School seniors met Sunday to continue a tradition like no other- decorating their school.

The entire class of 2023 came together to decorate the front sidewalk of the high school.

Each senior was then given chalk to add their own special touch to the long line of Panther graduates.

The school body president, Jayla Brunson, spoke about the tradition.

“I think this tradition is amazing.,” Brunson said. “I don’t see any other school around the community doing as much senior togetherness. I think this is the most me and my class (have) ever been together and I think it’s an amazing way to start off the school year.

“I can’t wait to graduate with these kids.”

The seniors were also able to pick up their Class of ‘23 shirts to wear Monday on the first day of school.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.