Missing Hub City man found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that a man who was reported missing has been found.

According to HPD, Keion Rowes, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been located and safe.

HPD said Rowes last spoke with family members on Saturday, July 16, and had not been at his home on Golf Course Road.

There was no last known clothing description or last known location given, according to the police.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.