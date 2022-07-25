Win Stuff
Missing Hub City man found safe

If anyone has information on Keion Rowes' whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that a man who was reported missing has been found.

According to HPD, Keion Rowes, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been located and safe.

HPD said Rowes last spoke with family members on Saturday, July 16, and had not been at his home on Golf Course Road.

There was no last known clothing description or last known location given, according to the police.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

