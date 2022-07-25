Win Stuff
Missing Child Alert issued for Hinds County 15-year-old

Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in Hinds County
Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old in Hinds County(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a missing teen in Hinds County.

Shawmikia Kashetta Williams is 15 years old from Terry and she is described as 5′7″ with hazel eyes and curly hair.

Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, at approximately 11 a.m. near I-55 North, wearing a blue t-shirt and black tights.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, they are asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriffs Department at 601-894-3011.

