Man accused of killing Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee set to appear in court Wednesday

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Murder suspect Tim Herrington, Jr. is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday, July 27.

The 22-year-old from Grenada is accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. However, Lee’s body has not been found. Lee disappeared on July 8.

Grenada attorney Carlos Moore said he’s been retained to represent Herrington. Moore is Herrington’s uncle by marriage.

The attorney shared the following statement on Friday, July 22:

“I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan. Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.”

