Hit-or-miss showers will be possible again tomorrow as the heat continues.
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with scattered t-storms firing up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Expect more of the same for your Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Thursday will be hot and humid as highs top out into the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Rain chances go up for Friday and Saturday as a weak system moves over the area. That will cause scattered t-storms to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Hit-or-miss t-storms will hang around for your Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.