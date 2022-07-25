Win Stuff
Hit-or-miss showers will be possible again tomorrow as the heat continues.

Patrick's Forecast 7/25
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with scattered t-storms firing up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Expect more of the same for your Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Thursday will be hot and humid as highs top out into the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Rain chances go up for Friday and Saturday as a weak system moves over the area. That will cause scattered t-storms to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss t-storms will hang around for your Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

