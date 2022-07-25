Win Stuff
Pine Belt gas prices are falling ... finally

Gasoline prices are slowly, but surely decreasing
It's not your imagination. Prices at the pump are dropping, slowly, but surely.
It's not your imagination. Prices at the pump are dropping, slowly, but surely.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of historically high gas prices, the recent decline may make your wallet smile just a little.

Many people across the nation have felt the impact of inflation and high gas prices.

As of Sunday. there’s been a slight change when it comes to paying at the pump.

According to AAA, the current average in Mississippi for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.91.

Lamar County resident, Cicely Garrette, hopes prices continue to decrease.

“As of right now, it’s been really beneficial for me,” Garrette said. “I know in the past, I really had to incorporate gas into my budget, so as of right now, I’m a happy camper.”

Like many Pine Belt residents, Garrette has had to make adjustments to her budget.

“I’ve definitely become a ‘Betty Crocker,’” she said. “I’ve learned different dishes to cook while I’m at home. I’ve definitely had to cut back on my eating-out schedule.”

Although gas prices are falling, they still are considered high compared to this time last year.

“With how inflation is going or the potential recession we may possibly be in, it’s really great that they’re actually decreasing because you had a lot of families who had to choose between getting groceries or getting gas to find their way to work,” Garrette said.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Hattiesburg is $4.01, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of mid-grade unleaded in the Hub City is $4.41

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

