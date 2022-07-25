Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Councilman Kenneth Stokes responded to Pearl’s mayor’s comments regarding Jackson being a ‘safe haven’ for criminals.

The comments come after Pearl police chased Brandon Andrews into Jackson after he failed to pull over for speeding on Interstate 20 on July 21.

The chase ended after Andrews crashed his Toyota Camry into a mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives, killing 32-year-old Brad Pennington.

During a press conference, Mayor Jake Windham said, “This is a hard topic, but, a lot of times, what we encounter from addressing criminals is [that they] feel like [if] they get to the city limits of Jackson, then they’re safe.”

When asked about the mayor’s comments, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said it was “bull****, and he knows it.”

“We have over 100,000 citizens in this city,” Councilman Stokes said. “We’re not a safe haven [for] anyone any more than Pearl [is a] safe haven [for] someone. We’re against crime like he is supposed to be against crime.”

Councilman Stokes says that Pearl’s mayor needs to apologize to the innocent family that has lost a loved one.

“I’m hoping that this family will sue Pearl and put him on the stand and let him say that crazy stuff,” said Councilman Stokes.

On Friday, Mayor Windham said, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman that passed away yesterday, the postman. I’m very saddened by that. I also want to make sure that we place blame where blame needs to be placed – Brandon Andrews.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement of his own regarding the chase and the subsequent death of Pennington.

“I want to reiterate that police pursuit that enters our city from multiple jurisdictions does not make us safer,” Lumumba wrote. “There are often tragic outcomes like this one for minor traffic stops, and we have experienced it before.”

“We aren’t anti-pursuit,” Jackson’s top elected official added. “We are anti-pursuit for minor violations which often spill over into tragic consequences for our community.”

However, Mayor Windham says that this was not, as mayor Lumumba said, “a minor traffic stop.”

Mayor Windham says Andrews was currently out on felony bond and is a suspect in a capital murder in Jackson.

Even so, Mayor Windham said police did not know Andrews’ criminal history while they chased him.

He said that if authorities let these criminals go, they will continue to commit crimes and victimize people. Some of the worst criminals, he said, are captured during traffic stops.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.