MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it is an active case.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a body was discovered in Laurel near U.S. Highway 84 Monday morning.

The victim, who has been confirmed to be a man, was discovered around 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 84 East and Hillcrest Drive.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, It is being investigated as a possible one-vehicle crash with a pedestrian, hit and run.

MHP said it is an active case.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

