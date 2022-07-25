Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting
The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
A funeral service for Corey Maurice Hughes was held Saturday at Earl Travillion Attendance...
Funeral services held for Palmers Crossing man killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments
Fall ball is coming back to Purvis.
Purvis Youth Sports opens fall ball registration
Fall ball to return to Purvis
Fall ball to return to Purvis
It's not your imagination. Prices at the pump are dropping, slowly, but surely.
Pine Belt gas prices are falling ... finally