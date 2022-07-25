50% chance of showers, T-storms expected Monday afternoon, early evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

It is going to be hot and humid today in the Pine Belt with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Highs are expected to be in the lower to mid-90s. Look for clearing skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s. It will be humid as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. The chance of rain is 50%.

The rest of the week will pretty much be the same with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.