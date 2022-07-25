Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

50% chance of showers, T-storms expected Monday afternoon, early evening

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/25/2022
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

It is going to be hot and humid today in the Pine Belt with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Highs are expected to be in the lower to mid-90s. Look for clearing skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s. It will be humid as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. The chance of rain is 50%.

The rest of the week will pretty much be the same with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the...
Young Biloxi actress lands role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
A funeral service for Corey Maurice Hughes was held Saturday at Earl Travillion Attendance...
Funeral services held for Palmers Crossing man killed in officer-involved shooting
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/25/2022
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 7/25/2022
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for...
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for...
Hannah's Sunday Forecast
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for...
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast