50% chance of showers, T-storms expected Monday afternoon, early evening
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!
It is going to be hot and humid today in the Pine Belt with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
Highs are expected to be in the lower to mid-90s. Look for clearing skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s. It will be humid as well.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. The chance of rain is 50%.
The rest of the week will pretty much be the same with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
