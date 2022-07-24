Sandersville VFD helps purchase school supplies for students

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With school starting back up, a local fire department wanted to set up some children for success before they returned to class.

The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department took 10 children to the Laurel Walmart and let them get all of the supplies they needed for school, paying for it all.

“There’s a bunch that needs to be done in the community, and it takes everybody to pull everything together,” Sandersville firefighter Brandon Alt said. “We did fundraisers throughout the year to get money generated to do these kinds of things.

“We just want to give back to the community.”

Each child partnered with a firefighter or police officer, crossing off items as they went throughout the store.

“This is the next generation,” Alt said. “Without them, we don’t know where we’ll wind up for the future.

“They need education, they need supplies, they need all the help they can get.”

For parents like Karley Landrum, events like this are beyond helpful with two kids in school,.

“I would say [supplies would cost] a good $300 to $400 each,” said Landrum. “It’s hard out here, so, it’s a blessing and I’m thankful. I’m very, very thankful.”

After the shopping spree, the kids were treated to a complimentary lunch at McAlister’s.

