Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion senior WR Karon Weary

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Jerry Fletcher arrived at East Marion on June 12 but quickly made an impression on the Eagles football team.

“First day he came he introduced himself and then we were on the board, running plays, outside running plays,” said East Marion senior Karon Weary. “So I just feel like it’s a big help to the team to have somebody come out and we’re working hard and he changed our mindset to be honest because now we see what it takes to try to get to the state championship.”

Fletcher has seen a lot in his 25 years of coaching experience, many of those spent at Laurel High School.

But for the first time, he’s a head coach. One of the first things Fletcher was sure to do is figure out which leaders he could rely on to help see his vision through.

“When I first got here I pulled up here at East Marion and I was looking at all the kids work and I saw Karon Weary working hardest out of all the kids,” Fletcher said. “He’s the type of guy that’ll give you his all and he’s a hard worker.”

“I’m just trying to like set an example for my teammates cause I feel like they look up to me and the other seniors,” Weary said. “But I know it’s my last year and I’m going to try to do my best, trying to win a state championship with my teammates. We just out here working.”

As is tradition at class 2A East Marion, finding athletes who can play multiple positions is key.

Weary will line up at receiver and free safety. And there’s been no rest for the weary, knowing he’s gotta be in shape to play both sides of the ball.

“It’s very tough,” Weary said. “When you’re out there, you’re tired and you wanna come out but you know you can’t come out, your coach won’t let you come out, you just gotta fight. So that’s where it comes the summer time, when you out here you gotta do more. You gotta go harder.”

That’s been the overarching theme of this summer – work hard and the Eagles will see results come fall.

“Like I said, the kids are really working hard,” Fletcher said. “They’re buying into what we and the coaching staff are doing. I told them as long as they work hard, they will see change.”

Here’s a look at East Marion’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 - vs. West Marion - 7 p.m.

9/2 - at Columbia - 7 p.m.

9/9 - vs. North Forrest - 7 p.m.

9/16 - at Jefferson County - 7 p.m.

9/23 - at Northeast Jones - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Loyd Star* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Amite County* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Bogue Chitto* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. Sacred Heart - 7 p.m.

10/28 - at West Lincoln* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.