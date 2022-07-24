Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Petal Healing Garden holds 1st ‘Kid’s Gardening Camp’

Petal offers an early start at gardening.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Local children had the opportunity to learn how to garden on Saturday.

The inaugural “Kid’s Gardening Camp” was held at Grand Central Outfitters in Petal.

The Petal Healing Garden hosted the camp for kids ages 2-12.

The hands-on experience included tile art painting, balloon animals and a petting zoo.

Kids were also able to create their very own plants to take home.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting
Local artist, Ni'Riyah Bell, holds art show inside Sawmill Square Mall
Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
Water association issues boil-water notice

Latest News

Petal offers an early start at gardening.
Petal offers an early start at gardening.
The Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Disc Golf 101 clinic at Thames...
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Disc Golf 101′ clinic at new Thames Elementary course
Disc golf taught Saturday in Hattiesburg
Disc golf taught Saturday in Hattiesburg
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday