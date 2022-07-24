Petal Healing Garden holds 1st ‘Kid’s Gardening Camp’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Local children had the opportunity to learn how to garden on Saturday.

The inaugural “Kid’s Gardening Camp” was held at Grand Central Outfitters in Petal.

The Petal Healing Garden hosted the camp for kids ages 2-12.

The hands-on experience included tile art painting, balloon animals and a petting zoo.

Kids were also able to create their very own plants to take home.

