Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

‘Mississippians for Choice’ protest at USM

Pro-choice rally held on USM campus Saturday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Pro-life is a lie. They don’t care if people die.”

Strong words to express the passion of participants in the “Mississippians for Choice” protest.

This passion was a driving force for those within and outside the Pine Belt –and Mississippi- to come to USM.

The goal? To peacefully protest.

Frustrations boiled over Saturday, and it went beyond politics.

For those like Max Fritz, a high school student who is a transgender male, it was personal.

“You know, it’s like guns have more rights than a woman does in this country,” Fritz said. “It’s very outrageous.”

Kayla Barnes has been part of the fight for reproductive rights for more than three years.

It started with Planned Parenthood before she graduate at USM. It led to coming back on a hot Saturday afternoon to her alma mater.

“We are fighting the good fight here, despite the national perception of Mississippi just being conservative, racist, backwards, etc.,” Barnes said.

The court decision that overturned Roe v Wade came from Mississippi, and that meant something to the organizer of Saturday’s protest, Julia Comino.

The Hattiesburg native is currently a student at American University in Washington, D.C.

Comino felt that this was best place to hold the protest.

“We really care about having our reproductive freedoms protected by our state and federal government,” Comino said. “And so I think more than anything right now, protesting in Mississippi, and protesting for abortion rights and pregnancy terminating rights and reproductive rights, it’s crucial to be doing that in Mississippi.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
The location is expected to reopen on July 23.
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting

Latest News

601 Elite Quarterback Camp
Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp
601 Elite Quarterback Camp
Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp
Karon Weary, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion senior WR Karon Weary
Karon Weary, East Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: East Marion senior WR Karon Weary