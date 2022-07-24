Win Stuff
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday

MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in 1-59 crash Saturday.
By WDAM Staff, Will Polston and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon near Heidelberg killed three people and injured two more.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore, Troop H public relations officer, said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle happened near the 112-mile marker.

“We got a call about 3:30 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident<” Moore said. “Arriving on the scene, that there were three fatalities and two more injured in the crash.

Moore said troopers were still trying to “determine names, reach next of kin.”

Moore said all three fatalities occurred in the passenger vehicle.

Another person was injured in the passenger vehicle and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Moore said.

A person in the 18-wheeler was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Moore said.

Law enforcement, including MHP and towing services remained on the scene until the vehicles were removed the site.

“We are actively investigating, actively gathering information as to what happened in the crash,” Moore said, “and we will continue to do so.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

